Foreign Ministry to hold emergency session following Polish PM's remarks

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tzipi Hotovely called for an emergency session at the Foreign Ministry in response to the latest statement by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.



"The statements made by the Polish Prime Minister are severe and call for an apology to the Jewish people for distorting the memory of the Holocaust," said Hotovely.



"It is impossible to accept such provocative comparisons," she said Saturday evening.



The Polish Prime Minister said that there were Polish perpetrators of the Holocaust, but in the same way there were also Jewish and Ukrainian perpetrators.



Morawiecky said these things during the Munich Security Conference on Saturday in response to a question by Israeli reporter Ronen Bergman.





