Former prime minister Olmert requests pardon from President Rivlin

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert formally requested a pardon on Monday from President Reuven Rivlin. For the past decade, Olmert has also fought a high-profile legal battle that resulted in his serving 16 months of a 27-month sentence for fraud and bribery, culminating in his release last July.



The president's office said in response that the request would be considered along with any others received.



Olmert and Rivlin have been political rivals for decades, since they entered politics together in the Jerusalem branch of the Likud. Rivlin previously accepted a request by Olmert to remove parole conditions that would have prevented him from leaving the country and attending The Jerusalem Post Conference on April 29 in New York.



