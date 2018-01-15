Four Pakistani soldiers killed in Indian fire across tense Kashmir frontier

ISLAMABAD, - Four Pakistani soldiers were killed on Monday in shelling by Indian forces in the disputed Kashmir region, the Pakistani army said, the latest clash between the nuclear-armed neighbors who have also been exchanging heated challenges.



A decades-old dispute over the mostly Muslim Himalayan region of Kashmir, claimed in full but ruled in part by both Pakistan and India, has heated up in recent years after a 2003 ceasefire brought more than a decade of relative peace.



"Troops were busy in line communication maintenance when they were fired upon and hit by heavy mortar round," the Pakistani military said of the attack in which the four men were killed, in the Jandrot region.



Pakistani forces responded, killing three Indian soldiers and wounding several, it said.



India's military told Reuters that Pakistani forces fired first and no casualties were recorded on the Indian side.



