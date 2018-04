ANKARA- Four people were killed on Thursday in a shooting at the Osmangazi University in Turkey's northwestern province of Eskisehir, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.



The shooter, a researcher at the university, shot dead the assistant dean, faculty secretary, lecturer, and a staff member from the education faculty of the university, Anadolu said.



Police had detained the shooter, CNN Turk said.



