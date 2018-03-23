March 23 2018
|
Nisan, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

France praises Trump rethink over tariffs on European steel

By REUTERS
March 23, 2018 11:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

France's government spokesman said on Friday that it was good news that US President Donald Trump had changed his mind on the imposition of trade tariffs on European steel.

"It was a bad decision by the American administration for Europe, and French industry would have suffered from the unilateral increase in customs duties," spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said in an interview on Public Senat.

"Europe had clearly stated its intention to riposte and enter a trade war ... It's a good thing that President (Donald) Trump changed his mind on the tariff increases."


Related Content

Breaking news
March 23, 2018
Russia preparing restrictions on U.S. imports in response to tariffs

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 38
    Beer Sheva
    20 - 36
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 18 - 31
    Jerusalem
    18 - 32
    Haifa
  • 25 - 35
    Elat
    20 - 34
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut