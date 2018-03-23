France praises Trump rethink over tariffs on European steel

France's government spokesman said on Friday that it was good news that US President Donald Trump had changed his mind on the imposition of trade tariffs on European steel.



"It was a bad decision by the American administration for Europe, and French industry would have suffered from the unilateral increase in customs duties," spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said in an interview on Public Senat.



"Europe had clearly stated its intention to riposte and enter a trade war ... It's a good thing that President (Donald) Trump changed his mind on the tariff increases."



