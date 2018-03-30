France's Macron offers to mediate between Turkey and Syrian Kurds

France has offered to mediate between Turkey and the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, and assured the SDF of Paris' support in stabilizing northern Syria, President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Thursday.



Speaking after Macron met a delegation from northern Syria that included the Kurdish YPG militia, Khaled Eissa, a Kurdish official based in Paris, said Macron had promised to send French troops to Manbij to support the fight against Islamic State and dissuade Turkey from advancing on the town.



The president's office declined to comment on that.



