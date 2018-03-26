March 26 2018
French FM says murder of Holocaust survivor 'likely antisemitic'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 26, 2018 17:44
France's Foreign Minster Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the murder of French Holocaust survivor Mirelle Kanol was "more than likely" antisemitic in nature.

"For now we cannot say for certain if the motive for the murder was antisemitism, but it's more than likely, it would not be surprising, and only strengthens the notion that this battle is not over and we will need to keep fighting it," he said during a meeting at the prime minister's residence.

The 85-year-old Kanol was stabbed 11 times and her corpse was set on fire in a case that shocked and horrified the public in France and Israel.

So far two people have been arrested in connection to the crime. 



