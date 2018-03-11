Gabbay calls for early elections

Zionist Union head and Opposition leader Avi Gabbay called for early elections Sunday in the wake of mounting evidence against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in at least four corruption investigations.



"Unfortunately, Netanyahu's coalition partners decided that politics trump values," Gabbay said in at a Israel Democracy Institute conference. "They are fighting to maintain his rule."



"We are not your suckers," he continued. "And you will not use us as part of a game of political calculations designed to torpedo the early elections. I want to be clear - we will support the early elections as soon as possible."







Share on facebook Share on twitter