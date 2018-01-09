Germany reprimands Iran for anti-Israel spying on its territory

BERLIN - Germany said on Tuesday it had summoned Iran's ambassador to reprimand Tehran against spying on individuals and groups with close ties to Israel, calling such acts a completely unacceptable breach of German law.



The move comes after the March conviction of a Pakistani man for spying for Iran in Germany went into force.



Mustufa Haidar Syed-Naqfi was convicted of gathering intelligence on Reinhold Robbe, the former head of the German-Israel Friendship Society, and an Israeli-French economics professor in Paris, for Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.



