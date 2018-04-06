April 06 2018
Hamas Spokesperson: By keeping the peace, we strike at the occupation

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
April 6, 2018 12:00
Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qassem stated on Friday that "By the people maintain that [these] marches are peaceful [we] strike a blow against all the propaganda which is being spread by the occupation around [these] marches.''


Qassem said these things as thousands of Palestinians gather at the border fence with Israel and Israeli IDF forces stationed facing them to prevent any infiltration of the fence. 


''The threats [used] by the occupation will not change the manner of our gaining our rights against the plan to remove the Palestinian issue, and to maintain the blockade.'' He said. 

The IDF stated that among the 20 protesters killed during the March 20 protests ten were members of Hamas or other terrorist groups.    


