March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Hamas downplays IDF achievement in destroying terror tunnel

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 18, 2018 14:25
A Hamas official issued a statement seemingly attempting to downplay the achievement of the IDF in destroying a major terror tunnel from Gaza into Israeli territory overnight on Saturday.

Abu Obeida, a spokesman of the Izzadin Kassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, wrote on Twitter on Sunday: "The enemy's announcement regarding the discovery of a tunnel that belongs to the Kassam in Rafah is a new attempt to mislead, promulgate illusions and make a show of force in an effort to register imaginary victories in the eyes of the Zionist masses and world."

"The tunnel that the enemy is talking about is an old and disused tunnel that was previously targeted after the Kassam Brigades used it... in 2014," Obeida continued.

Adam Rasgon contributed to this report.


