Hamas sent a seven-year-old girl across the Gaza border fence, said the IDF on Friday afternoon.



"A seven-year-old Palestinian girl was sent by Hamas across the fence, opposite IDF soldiers.



"IDF forces immediately recognized that it was a girl and ensured that she returned safely to her parents.



"The Hamas terror organization uses women and children in a cynical manner, sending them to the fence and threatening their lives."



Share on facebook Share on twitter