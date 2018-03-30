March 30 2018
Nisan, 14, 5778
Hamas spokesperson: 15 Palestinians dead, 1,416 injured after Friday riots

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 30, 2018 21:50
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

15 Palestinians died as a result of taking part in the Friday Land Day riots at the border fence near the Gaza strip, said Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Health Ministry In Gaza.

He also stated that 2,476 protesters had been injured.

The IDF stated that over 30,000 people had taken part in the riots and that the IDF used live ammunition only in cases when the fence was about to be breached or when IDF troops were about to be shot at.

Two terrorists had been spotted and neutralized by IDF forces near the security fence on Seder night during Friday evening.

Saturday had been declared a day of national mourning by the Palestinian Authority to honor the protesters who died. 

