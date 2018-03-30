Hamas chief Haniyeh addresses protesters in Gaza 'return camp'

Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived at the "return camps" along the eastern Gaza border and spoke to protesters.



In a statement broadcast on Palestinian television, Haniyeh said, "We welcome the Palestinian people everywhere, who have defeated the enemy leaders' gamble that the old die and the young forget. Here are the young people, the grandparents and the grandchildren...



"We will not concede a single inch of the land of Palestine and do not recognize the Israeli entity. We promise Trump and all those who stand by his business and his plot that we are not giving up on Jerusalem, and there is no solution but for the right of return."

