February 10 2018
|
Shevat, 25, 5778
|
Hezbollah says downing of Israeli jet marks 'new strategic phase'

By REUTERS
February 10, 2018 16:57




Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Saturday that the downing of an Israeli F-16 jet by Syrian forces marks a "new strategic phase" that the group says will limit "Israeli exploitation" of Syrian airspace.

"Today's developments mean the old equations have categorically ended," the heavily-armed Shi'ite Muslim movement said in a statement. Hezbollah is part of a military alliance supporting President Bashar Assad.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel shot down an Iranian drone flying in its air space and launched attacks on Syrian and Iranian positions in Syria. They were met with heavy anti-aircraft fire, and an Israeli jet was shot down. According to a senior Air Force official, the attack was the "most extensive" since Israel's war with Lebanon in 1982.

 


