The body of a one-month old baby who drowned in Ashdod earlier this week will undergo a autopsy, the High Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday.



The Ashkelon Magistrate Court ruled previously that an autopsy would be carried out, but the family took their objections against such an action to the High Court.



Haredi protestors held small demonstrations against the first ruling and larger protests are expected to follow the High Court's ruling.



