February 25 2018
|
Adar, 10, 5778
|
Israel Air Force opens a support group for LGBT airmen

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 25, 2018 15:53
Israel Air Force began a round of meetings earlier this year between commander of the IAF Human Resource Wing Brigadier General Natan Yisraeli and LGBT airmen and women currently serving in order to better answer the needs of that particular group.

The results of these meetings are likely to be important in shaping general army policy toward LGBT soldiers.

The IAF Welfare Wing under the command of colonel Ronit Praver recently opened a support group for LGBT servicemen.

The support group is open to both enlisted and career airmen and has already held four sessions in Tel Aviv.

The support group is informal and part of an ongoing policy to make service in the armed forces accessible to as many groups as possible.


