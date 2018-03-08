ICRC: Aid convoy for Syria's eastern Ghouta "postponed"





GENEVA - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said an aid convoy which had hoped to head to Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta region on Thursday has been postponed.

"Today's convoy is postponed," ICRC spokeswoman Iolanda Jaquemet told Reuters. An aid convoy reached the area on the outskirts of Damascus on Monday, but could not fully unload and government official stripped out most medical supplies. The United Nations had asked the government to commit to a ceasefire on Thursday to let in more aid.