March 08 2018
|
Adar, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

ICRC: Aid convoy for Syria's eastern Ghouta "postponed"

By REUTERS
March 8, 2018 10:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



GENEVA - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said an aid convoy which had hoped to head to Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta region on Thursday has been postponed.

"Today's convoy is postponed," ICRC spokeswoman Iolanda Jaquemet told Reuters. An aid convoy reached the area on the outskirts of Damascus on Monday, but could not fully unload and government official stripped out most medical supplies. The United Nations had asked the government to commit to a ceasefire on Thursday to let in more aid.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 8, 2018
Chinese President Xi Jinping's latest tag: living Buddhist deity

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 36
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 31
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 30
    Jerusalem
    15 - 27
    Haifa
  • 20 - 35
    Elat
    15 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut