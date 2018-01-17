IDF Court: Ahed Tamimi to be jailed until end of trial

The Judea Military Court on Wednesday ordered Ahed Tamimi, who was detained after a viral video showed her slapping IDF soldiers, jailed until the end of her trial.



The lawyer for the 16-year-old Palestinian on Monday had delivered a broad indictment of the Israeli “occupation”, of Trump’s Jerusalem declaration and of alleged violations of her rights in demanding her release from detention, but these arguments were ultimately rejected by the court.



On Monday, a major from the IDF Prosecution had countered to the Judea Military Court that Tamimi has “a pattern of lawbreaking” which required that she remain in detention until the end of her trial for shoving soldiers and rock throwing.



In the main incident in dispute, Tamimi can be seen pushing and kicking two IDF soldiers, though there is no sign her small size presented any danger and the soldiers mostly ignored her.



