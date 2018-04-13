IDF Spokesman to Gaza residents: Do not let Hamas take advantage of you.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office, in Arabic, warned residents of the Gaza Strip not to cooperate with Hamas on Friday as protests began near the Gaza border fence.



Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arab media division of the office, posted the warning on Facebook.



"With the official recognition of the Hamas terror organization, there will be violent terror demonstrations using Molotov cocktails under the title 'Molotov Friday.' Do you not know that defiling the blessed Friday through terror is heresy ?! In the face of these violent intentions by Hamas, we repeatedly warn against the consequences of approaching or harming the security fence. Do not let Hamas take advantage of you to carry out the attacks on which you will pay the price."



He added a hashtag "Not return but anarchy."



