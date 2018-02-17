February 18 2018
|
Adar, 3, 5778
|
Report: Two Palestinian killed by Israeli tank fire in southern Gaza

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 17, 2018 23:44




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Palestinian media reported that three Palestinians were killed by IDF tank fire on the Gaza border, earlier Saturday.

Maariv IDF correspondent Tal Lev Ram reported that the tank opened fire at suspicious figures and that the IDF did not immediately detect hits.

Yediot Ahroronot Reporter Yosi Yehoshua reported on his twitter account that it's unclear at the moment if they were armed militants or illegal residents. He further reported that two were killed and two severely wounded.

The tank strike is part of a sequence of violent events that took place in and around the Gaza Strip Saturday.


