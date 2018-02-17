Report: Two Palestinian killed by Israeli tank fire in southern Gaza

Palestinian media reported that three Palestinians were killed by IDF tank fire on the Gaza border, earlier Saturday.



Maariv IDF correspondent Tal Lev Ram reported that the tank opened fire at suspicious figures and that the IDF did not immediately detect hits.



פרסום ראשון: לא ברור אם מדובר בחוליה או שוהים בלתי חוקים בתקיפה בדרום הרצועה. 2 הרוגים 2 פצועים קשה — יוסי יהושוע (@YehoshuaYosi) February 17, 2018

Yediot Ahroronot Reporter Yosi Yehoshua reported on his twitter account that it's unclear at the moment if they were armed militants or illegal residents. He further reported that two were killed and two severely wounded.The tank strike is part of a sequence of violent events that took place in and around the Gaza Strip Saturday.