IDF issues further statement on Gaza border clashes

"The IDF estimates about 17,000 Palestinians in five locations along the fence, burning tires, and throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at the fence and at IDF troops who are responding with riot dispersal measures and shooting at a number of key instigators.



"The IDF prepared in advance with reinforcements and is prepared to act in various scenarios. We will not allow any violation or harm to Israeli sovereignty or defensive infrastructure such as the border fence



"The Hamas terror organization endangers the residents of the Gaza Strip and uses them as cover for terrorist acts. Hamas is responsible for all the events and their consequences."



