March 11 2018
|
Adar, 24, 5778
|
IDF launches large-scale emergency preparedness exercise

By
March 11, 2018 11:35
1 minute read.
Breaking news

The IDF has launched a large-scale General Staff exercise to drill emergency preparedness in all of the military's commands, the military announced Sunday morning.

The drill, which was planned in advance as part of the army’s training plan for 2018, is aimed at training commanders “in a variety of emergency and war scenarios as well as to increase the readiness and operational dialogue between the various command centers,” the IDF Spokesman’s Office said.

As part of the exercise, the Home Front Command will also hold a drill and incoming rocket alert sirens will be heard in several locations in Israel on Tuesday, March 13, at 11:05am and 7:05pm.

According to the IDF the purpose of the alarms is to train the general public on how to get to their protected spaces, both in the workplace and at home, as well as to check the alarm system across the country.

“The exercise is an additional opportunity to prepare the general public for emergency situations, to examine various systems, to coordinate inter-organizational coordination and to improve preparedness and response to emergency home-front protection,” read the IDF statement.

In case of a real emergency situation, a second siren will be sounded.


