IDF retaliates against IED detonation, shells Hamas post on Gaza border

Israeli forces fired shells at and destroyed a Hamas outpost in response to an IED that exploded on the Gaza border fence earlier on Saturday, the IDF spokesperson reported. The original explosion didn't cause any physical or material harm to the Israeli forces.



Palestinian sources reported that an IDF tank fired three shells at a target east of Gaza City on Saturday, and that one Palestinian was lightly injured. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza stated that no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the artillery fire.



Share on facebook Share on twitter