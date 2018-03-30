IDF spokesperson: All dead Palestinian protesters were young men

IDF spokesperson Brig-Gen. Ronen Manelis said that over 30,000 Palestinians protested near the security fence on Friday.



Manelis said these things in a phone interview with the Jerusalem Post.



Manelis said that: ''In every spot where there were cases of Palestinians attempting to cross or harm the fence the IDF troops returned precise fire.''



Live ammunition was used only against those attempting to harm the fence, he said.



He said all those who died due to the clash were young men between the ages of 18-30.

Jpost's featured videos

Manelis said that ''Hamas is cynically using women and children and pushing them to cross towards the security fence.''He also warned that the events today will not end, ''we will see it continuing for the next hours days and weeks'' he said.There were no IDF casualties during the clash, he said.