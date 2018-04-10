April 10 2018
IDF to discipline soldiers who filmed sniper video

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 10, 2018 15:18
A day after a video showing Israeli soldiers cheering after the shooting of a Palestinian protester in Gaza, which went viral on social media, the IDF released the findings of their initial investigation of the incident. The IDF Spokesperson's statement said the sniper fire was used as a means of last resort after non-lethal crowd disbursal measures failed.

"The video, which was filmed on December 22 near the Kisufim border crossing, shows a small portion of the IDF's handling of a violent protest that included rock hurling and attempts to sabotage the fence," the IDF Spokesperson said.

Once a full operational investigation of the incident is complete, the IDF's recommendation will be passed on to military prosecution. The soldiers who filmed and unlawfully distributed the videos will be disciplined according to regular procedures, the army said.

The statement also said that the cheering and swearing heard from the soldiers does not abide by the IDF's code of conduct or meet the IDF's expectations of its soldiers.


