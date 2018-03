A spokesman for the French interior ministry said on Thursday that he cannot confirm the number of victims in an ongoing hostage situation in a supermarket in southern France.



"The hostage-taker is still inside the supermarket," Frederic de Lanouvelle told BFM TV, adding that the situation is ongoing.



"I see that there are reports of two killed. I cannot confirm this number at the moment," the spokesman said.



Share on facebook Share on twitter