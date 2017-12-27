Iranian parliament recognizes Jerusalem as 'capital of Palestine'

The Iranian parliament voted to approve a plan on Wednesday that would require the government of Iran to recognize Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Palestinian people, Iranian news agency Fars reported.



The vote yielded 207 supporters and met with no opposition.



On December 6, US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and announced that the American embassy will move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



However, Muslim and Arab countries fiercely opposed that US declaration, and the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging the US to change the decision, which was promptly vetoed by the US.



