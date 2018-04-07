April 07 2018
Nisan, 22, 5778
Iranian databases targeted in cyberattack

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 7, 2018 16:08
Iran's internet infrastructure suffered a large-scale cyberattack Friday night according to Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi.

The attack, which exploited a weakness in Cisco switches, targeted the datacenters of several Iranian internet service providers and brought down websites, Iranian media has reported. Other countries' internet services were also affected.

Iranian police reported that no data was hacked in the attack.





