April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
Iranian official: Tehran will stand with Damascus against foreign aggression

By REUTERS
April 11, 2018 18:27
ANKARA - The top adviser to Iran's supreme leader said on Wednesday that Tehran would support Damascus against any foreign aggression, state TV reported, in an apparent response to US President Donald Trump's comments about a possible military strike on Syria.

"We will stand by Syria's government against any foreign aggression ... Iran backs Syria in its fight against America and the Zionist Regime (Israel)," Ali Akbar Velayati told state TV during his visit to eastern Ghouta in Syria.


