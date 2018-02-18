Iranian passenger plane carrying 66 people crashes in central Iran

DUBAI - An Iranian passenger plane with 66 people on board crashed in central Iran on Sunday during a flight from Tehran to the city of Yasuj in southwestern Iran, Iranian media reported.



The plane crashed in a mountainous area near the town of Semirom, the news agency ISNA quoted emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi as saying.



State-run PressTV said 66 people were on board the Aseman flight.



All 66 passengers and crew on an Iranian plane that crashed in a mountainous area of central Iran on Sunday are believed to be dead, state television quoted the airline's spokesman as saying.



"Aseman Airlines public relations head said that all on board are unfortunately dead," the television reporter said, without elaborating on how he obtained the information





