January 17 2018
|
Shevat, 1, 5778
|
Iran's leader accuses Saudis of "treason" against Muslims

By REUTERS
January 16, 2018




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON- Iran's supreme leader accused Saudi rulers on Tuesday of committing "treason" against Muslims by aligning themselves with the United States and Israel.

Addressing parliamentary representatives from Islamic countries gathered in Tehran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital was "a big mistake" and "doomed to failure".

"Regional governments that are cooperating with the United States and the Zionist regime to fight against Muslims are certainly committing treason. That is what Saudi Arabia is doing," Khamenei said, according to his official website.

Iran does not recognize the state of Israel and has repeatedly called for its destruction.


