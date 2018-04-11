Israel moves step closer to permitting medical marijuana exports

Israel has moved a step closer to permitting the export of medical marijuana after an agreement was reached between the Finance Ministry, Health Ministry and Interior Ministry regarding securing the product during export.



Interior Minister Gilad Erdan gave the green light to proceed toward a government vote after agreement was reached to permit Israel Police to receive adequate resources to monitor exports and prevent the medical marijuana falling into the hands of criminal groups.



According to the agreement, Israel Police will dedicate 25 officers to monitoring up to 50 cannabis farms. Exports will only include medical-use cannabis products and not raw cannabis to ensure purely medical use.



Share on facebook Share on twitter