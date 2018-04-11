April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israel moves step closer to permitting medical marijuana exports

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 11, 2018 12:12
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel has moved a step closer to permitting the export of medical marijuana after an agreement was reached between the Finance Ministry, Health Ministry and Interior Ministry regarding securing the product during export.

Interior Minister Gilad Erdan gave the green light to proceed toward a government vote after agreement was reached to permit Israel Police to receive adequate resources to monitor exports and prevent the medical marijuana falling into the hands of criminal groups.

According to the agreement, Israel Police will dedicate 25 officers to monitoring up to 50 cannabis farms. Exports will only include medical-use cannabis products and not raw cannabis to ensure purely medical use.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 11, 2018
WHO: 500 Douma patients had symptoms consistent with toxic weapons exposure

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 19 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut