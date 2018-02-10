Israeli UN Ambassador calls on Security Council to condemn Iranian actions

"All our warnings about Iran were correct, and we will not tolerate any violation of our sovereignty," Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said on Saturday in a letter to the United Nations Security Council.



Calling on the body to condemn Iranian actions, Danon also demanded that the Security Council step in to prevent any further Iranian provocations.



"Council members must not stand idly by" when Iran violates UNSC resolutions, he said.



On Saturday, Israel shot down an Iranian drone that had entered Israeli airspace. In response, the IAF hit 12 Syrian and Iranian targets. An Israeli F-16 fighter jet was shot down in the process, though the two pilots inside ejected and survived.



