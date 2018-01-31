Israeli poet Haim Gouri dies at 94

Lauded Israeli poet, journalist and documentary filmmaker Haim Gouri died on Monday night at the age of 94. A recipient of the Israel Prize, as well as other highly-regarded literary and cultural honors, Gouri rose to prominence for his coverage of the trial of Adolf Eichmann in the 1950s.



Culture Minister Miri Regev put out a statement following the announcement of Gouri's death, saying that her "heart is saddened by the bitter knowledge" of Gouri's death, and adding that "fingerprints are etched in the soul and spirit of our people."



