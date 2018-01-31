January 31 2018
|
Shevat, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Israeli poet Haim Gouri dies at 94

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 31, 2018 08:14




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Lauded Israeli poet, journalist and documentary filmmaker Haim Gouri died on Monday night at the age of 94. A recipient of the Israel Prize, as well as other highly-regarded literary and cultural honors, Gouri rose to prominence for his coverage of the trial of Adolf Eichmann in the 1950s.

Culture Minister Miri Regev put out a statement following the announcement of Gouri's death, saying that her "heart is saddened by the bitter knowledge" of Gouri's death, and adding that  "fingerprints are etched in the soul and spirit of our people."


Related Content

Breaking news
January 31, 2018
Germany urges end to Iranian executions

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    8 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    8 - 15
    Haifa
  • 12 - 22
    Elat
    10 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut