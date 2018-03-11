March 11 2018
|
Adar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Israeli security forces arrest four Palestinians overnight

By
March 11, 2018 07:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Two Palestinians were arrested by the IDF in two separate incidents early Sunday after they tried to cross the border fence from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The two were caught shortly after they infiltrated into Israel, one in the northern Gaza Strip and one in the south.

One of the men was found to be carrying a grenade and a knife and it is suspected that he had been planning to carry out an attack in Israel.

Meanwhile in the West Bank the IDF announced that it had carried out a large-scale operation against Palestinians who illegally crossed into Israel, arresting some 21 individuals.

According to a statement released by the military, troops used covert and overt methods to arrest the Palestinians who illegally crossed into Israel.

Another four Palestinians suspected of involvement in terror activities were also arrested by the IDF and an additional three Palestinians were caught with Molotov cocktails near Road 90, including one suspected of being part of a cell which threw Molotov cocktails at vehicles several times over the past month.

All suspects were transferred to security forces for interrogation.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 11, 2018
IDF launches large-scale emergency preparedness exercise

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut