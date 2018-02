Two Israeli soldiers were injured Monday when their military jeep was pelted with rocks by Palestinians after they mistakenly entered the West Bank city of Jenin, the IDF's Spokesman's Office reported. One of the soldiers' weapons was snatched from them amid the scuffle.



According to the reports the two suffered bruises all over their body. One soldier received treatment at a nearby army checkpoint, while the other was dispatched to the hospital

