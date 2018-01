Israel's Security Agency, the Shin Bet, revealed on Monday that it arrested two female citizens accused of collaborating with ISIS.



The two 19-year-olds, Israeli citizens who live in the Beduin village of Lakia, are accused of planning a terror attack against Israeli Jews, inside Israel's borders.



The two are suspected of being in contact with ISIS handlers abroad and made plans to leave the country and join ISIS fighters.



