Israir to launch Tel Aviv - Scotland, Norway routes

(Tribune News Service) --Israeli carrier Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. is launching new direct routes from Tel Aviv to Scotland and Norway in June. Israir will operate weekly flights from Ben Gurion airport to Edinburgh in Scotland and Oslo and Bergen in Norway.



Israir will also increase the frequency of its flights from Tel Aviv to Tenerife in Spain from once to twice weekly (on Tuesdays and Saturdays). Fares will start from $640 return to $1,000 for a weekly package, Israir will also continue operating direct flights from Tel Aviv to Madrid with fares starting from $410 return or $530 for a four-day package.



Tel Aviv -- Edinburgh flights will begin on June 13 with fares beginning from $650 return. Flight and car hire packages begin from $855 and 8-day organized tours start from $1,600.



The flights to Norway begin on June 19 with the journey time between Tel Aviv and Oslo taking four and a half hours. At this stage the Norwegian flights are only available as part of a $1,600 eight day organized tour.



Israir VP marketing and sales Gil Stav said that the company plans bringing in two more planes this year, which will bring the company's fleet to 10 aircraft.



