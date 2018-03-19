March 19 2018
|
Nisan, 3, 5778
|
Italy seizes rescue ship that stopped migrants' return to Libya

By REUTERS
March 19, 2018 15:11
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ROME - An Italian court has seized a charity ship on charges that its crew helped illegal immigration by rescuing more than 200 migrants from boats before Libya's coastguard could move in to take them back to Africa, the aid group said.

The case highlighted an increasingly highly charged stand-off between humanitarian groups seeking to save lives on the open seas and European authorities trying to stem the number of people making the dangerous crossing in the first place.

The Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms picked up the migrants who were in unsafe rubber boats in international waters 73 miles (117 km) off Libya's coast on Thursday, Italy's coast guard said.

The charity ignored orders to stay away by Libya's coastguard, which claimed responsibility for taking in migrants in that stretch of sea, the Italian coastguard added.

Proactiva released footage that it said showed a young boy sitting in his father's lap on its ship. "He would have never forgiven us had we returned him to hell," Oscar Camps, the founder of Proactiva, said on Twitter. The United Nations has said migrants face dire conditions in Libya.

The charity said it took the migrants to the Sicilian port of Pozzallo on Saturday.

A day later, a court on the island ordered the ship's seizure on suspicion that three Proactiva members, including the captain of the ship and Camps, were operating it as part of a criminal association that favored illegal immigration, Proactiva lawyer Rosa Emanuela Lo Faro said.

"The courts says that Proactiva violated an international agreement," Lo Faro told Reuters by telephone, denying any wrongdoing.

"This is an agreement made with the Libyan government that Open Arms knows nothing about. Open Arms was never notified that the area was a rescue zone managed by the Libyans," she said.


