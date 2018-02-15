February 15 2018
|
Shevat, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Japan's Abe, Trump agree to keep up pressure on N.Korea

By REUTERS
February 15, 2018 04:49




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump agreed to keep up pressure on North Korea until Pyongyang abandons its nuclear and missile programmes, Japan's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The two leaders confirmed in phone talks on Wednesday night there would be "no meaningful dialogue" unless North Korea agreed on "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization," the ministry said in its statement.

"Dialogue for the sake of dialogue would be meaningless," Abe told reporters after the phone talks.

South Korea says its president, Moon Jae-in, who has been pushing for a diplomatic solution to the North Korea standoff, was offered a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. The offer was made via Kim's sister, who visited South Korea last week for the Winter Olympics.

US Vice President Mike Pence, who was also in South Korea for the Olympics opening, said on Wednesday the United States was open to talks with Pyongyang but only to convey that it must give up its nuclear weapons


Related Content

Breaking news
February 15, 2018
Large-scale overnight operation in Yatta (West Bank), 16 suspects detained

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    14 - 20
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut