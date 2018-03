Two-term Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat on Sunday announced he would not be seeking a third term in his current office, instead choosing to run with Likud in the next Knesset elections, set to take place in the fall of 2019.



"I have decided to serve Israel on the national level," he said in a statement, noting that he left the business world 16 years ago to serve Jerusalem, where he grew up.



