Jerusalem 'vigorously' condemns Salisbury attack

Israel heeded Britain’s call to its allies to condemn the chemical toxin attack on a former Russian spy in Salisbury, and in a rare public rebuke of Russia, said on Thursday that Jerusalem “views with gravity” the event that took place in Great Britain and “condemns it vigorously.”



“We hope that the international community will cooperate in order to avoid such further events,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry. While the intent of the two-sentence statement was clear, it did not specifically mention Russia.



British allies France and Germany on Thursday joined the US in backing London’s claims that Russia was likely responsible for the attack. Russia has denied involvement.



In 1997, Israel used poison in a failed bid to kill Hamas’s leader Khaled Mashaal in Amman.



