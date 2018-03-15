March 15 2018
|
Adar, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Jerusalem 'vigorously' condemns Salisbury attack

By
March 15, 2018 19:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel heeded Britain’s call to its allies to condemn the chemical toxin attack on a former Russian spy in Salisbury, and in a rare public rebuke of Russia, said on Thursday that Jerusalem “views with gravity” the event that took place in Great Britain and “condemns it vigorously.”

“We hope that the international community will cooperate in order to avoid such further events,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry. While the intent of the two-sentence statement was clear, it did not specifically mention Russia.

British allies France and Germany on Thursday joined the US in backing London’s claims that Russia was likely responsible for the attack. Russia has denied involvement.

In 1997, Israel used poison in a failed bid to kill Hamas’s leader Khaled Mashaal in Amman.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 15, 2018
Foot bridge collapses at Florida university, several hurt

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 16 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut