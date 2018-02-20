February 20 2018
Adar, 5, 5778
‘Jewish law’ clause dropped from nation-state bill

February 20, 2018 18:59
The latest draft of the Jewish nation-state bill, released Tuesday, removed a call for judges to refer to Jewish law and preserves the status of the Arabic language.

The draft, which is set to be brought to a vote Wednesday in the special committee for the bill, removes or softens two of its most controversial elements.

The idea behind the proposed Basic Law: Israel – the nation-state of the Jewish people is to declare what is in its name, and include ideas of what that entails, including the national anthem and state symbol, having Saturdays and Jewish holidays as national days of rest, the right of any Jewish person to become a citizen, a commitment to Diaspora Jewry, and more.


