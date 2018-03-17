March 17 2018
|
Nisan, 1, 5778
|
Joint List chair: Labor MK's statement an 'absurd conclusion'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 17, 2018 19:31
The chairman of the Joint List party, Ayman Odeh, responded Saturday to Omer Bar-Lev's (Labor) allegation that Odeh would potentially dismantle the Joint List, saying "I do not know what MK Bar-Lev based his statement on, nor how he reached this absurd conclusion."

Odeh added that "We have proven that we [the Joint List] are determined to remain united in order to maximize our political power and influence, for the benefit of the Arab public and all the citizens [of Israel]."


