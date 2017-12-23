December 23 2017
|
Tevet, 5, 5778
|
Jordan Feldstein, Jewish manager of Maroon 5, dies at 40

By REUTERS
December 23, 2017 21:53




LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Jordan Feldstein, longtime manager of Maroon 5 and the brother of actor Jonah Hill, has died. He was 40. The cause of death was a heart attack, according to the Feldstein family. The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Feldstein's death.

Feldstein founded management company Career Artist Management (CAM), which was based out of the Live Nation offices in Beverly Hills. In addition to Maroon 5, the CAM roster includes Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke, among others. Feldstein negotiated Maroon 5's Adam Levine's coach role on NBC's "The Voice."


