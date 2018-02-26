February 26 2018
|
Adar, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Knesset committee calls on Poland to ‘erase Holocaust law ’

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 26, 2018 12:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Knesset committee for immigration, absorption and diaspora called on the Polish state to “erase the Holocaust law” from the Polish law-books on Monday. 

The Knesset discussion dealt with the memory of the Second World War. Polish ambassador in Israel Jacek Chodorowicz was present during the discussion.

The Polish Death-Camp law, as it has come to be known, states that it would be an offense to claim the Polish nation had anything to do with the crimes committed by the Nazi occupation authorities in Poland during WW2.

The law caused an uproar in Israel, where it is widely understood to be a law designed to whitewash the history of Poland and Polish people during the Holocaust.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 26, 2018
Saudi reshuffles top military posts, adds a woman deputy minister

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 26
    Elat
    12 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut