Knesset committee calls on Poland to ‘erase Holocaust law ’

The Knesset committee for immigration, absorption and diaspora called on the Polish state to “erase the Holocaust law” from the Polish law-books on Monday.



The Knesset discussion dealt with the memory of the Second World War. Polish ambassador in Israel Jacek Chodorowicz was present during the discussion.



The Polish Death-Camp law, as it has come to be known, states that it would be an offense to claim the Polish nation had anything to do with the crimes committed by the Nazi occupation authorities in Poland during WW2.



The law caused an uproar in Israel, where it is widely understood to be a law designed to whitewash the history of Poland and Polish people during the Holocaust.





