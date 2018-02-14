February 14 2018
|
Shevat, 29, 5778
|
Kremlin: Putin, Saudi king ready to expand oil market coordination

By REUTERS
February 14, 2018 16:48




Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman "expressed readiness to expand fruitful coordination on world hydrocarbon markets" in a phone conversation they had on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The statement did not offer any details on what that expanded coordination could entail. Russia and Saudi Arabia are major players in a global pact on cutting oil output.

The two leaders also discussed Syria and defense sales, the statement said. It said the Saudi king had expressed his condolences to Putin regarding a plane crash at the weekend near Moscow that killed all 71 passengers and crew.


