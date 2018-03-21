Kremlin condemns British ambassador's decision to skip spy briefing

MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned a decision by the British ambassador to Moscow to skip a Russian Foreign Ministry briefing on the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.



A British embassy spokesman said earlier on Wednesday that the ambassador, Laurie Bristow, would not attend the briefing, but that London was considering sending someone else.



"It's another vivid example of the absurd situation when questions are asked and an unwillingness to hear even any answers is demonstrated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.



