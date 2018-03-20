March 20 2018
Nisan, 4, 5778
Kremlin says Trump called Putin to congratulate him on election victory

By REUTERS
March 20, 2018 17:56
MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump had phoned Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his victory in Sunday's presidential election and that the two men had spoken about setting up a possible high-level meeting.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin and Trump had agreed on the need to work together to curb a possible arms race and spoken of the need to cooperate to ensure strategic stability and fight international terrorism.

It said they had also discussed Syria, Ukraine and North Korea, and spoken about strengthening economic links between the two countries.


